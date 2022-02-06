Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $57.81 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,832 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

