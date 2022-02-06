Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $222.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.62. The company has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

