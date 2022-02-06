Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 37,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,884. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
