Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 37,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,884. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

