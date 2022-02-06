Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $124.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.71.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of KOD stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 30,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.22 per share, with a total value of $1,725,068.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 788,018 shares of company stock worth $43,783,520 and sold 21,726 shares worth $1,846,531. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.