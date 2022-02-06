KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $492.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,073,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 726.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 130,116 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 108,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

