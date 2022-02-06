Kleros (PNK) Trading Up 15.9% This Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0992 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $61.57 million and $1.35 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.95 or 0.00583750 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

