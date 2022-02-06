Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

KGFHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Investec raised Kingfisher from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

KGFHY stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

