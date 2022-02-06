Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $228,040.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $437,787.84 and approximately $228,040.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00051037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.29 or 0.07161172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00055022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,564.58 or 0.99806160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00052710 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006576 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

