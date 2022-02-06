Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.24% of Kimball International worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 57.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 6,200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 55,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 107.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBAL stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.39 million, a P/E ratio of -116.13 and a beta of 0.85. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.13). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

