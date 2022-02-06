KeyCorp Trims Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Target Price to $25.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UDMY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Udemy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.90.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91. Udemy has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $2,937,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $4,355,000.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

