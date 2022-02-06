KeyCorp Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $40.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -153.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.09. Twitter has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,531,312. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.