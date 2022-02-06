KeyCorp Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $40.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.47.
Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -153.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.09. Twitter has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $80.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
