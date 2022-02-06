KeyCorp Comments on T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $120.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average of $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

