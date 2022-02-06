KeyCorp Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $230.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QCOM opened at $179.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.78 and a 200 day moving average of $157.03.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

