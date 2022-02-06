Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881,933 shares during the quarter. APA accounts for about 1.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of APA worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in APA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,486 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after buying an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,735,000 after buying an additional 439,263 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after buying an additional 4,419,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.