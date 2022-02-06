Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 571,766 Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 571,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Gatos Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 22.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,707,000 after buying an additional 372,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 45.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

GATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

NYSE GATO opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $20.26.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.