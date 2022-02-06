Kenneth Stillwell Sells 1,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $97.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.52 and a beta of 1.12. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.38%.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.