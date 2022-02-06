KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 545 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 65.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLO opened at $86.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

