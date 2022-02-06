KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,376,000 after buying an additional 224,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,760,000 after buying an additional 73,685 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,800. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

