KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PH opened at $302.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

