Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NewMarket by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NEU stock opened at $298.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $296.05 and a 1 year high of $405.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.33.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.