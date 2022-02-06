Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CVB Financial by 171.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

