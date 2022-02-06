Jump Financial LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,750,000 after purchasing an additional 545,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 30.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 520,705 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 244,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 49.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 438,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

