Jump Financial LLC Buys 26,749 Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 255.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Co-Diagnostics worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $292,000. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $6.87 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $198.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CODX shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Co-Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

