Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) by 325.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,284 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 22nd Century Group worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XXII. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,751,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 212,296 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 163,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 255.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Shares of XXII opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.91. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

XXII has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Dawson James upped their price target on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII).

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.