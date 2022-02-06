JTC (LON:JTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 945 ($12.71) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital raised JTC to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get JTC alerts:

Shares of JTC opened at GBX 761 ($10.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.12. JTC has a twelve month low of GBX 588 ($7.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 957.27 ($12.87). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 848.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 785.85. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.95.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.