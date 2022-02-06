JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,261.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,360.61. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 41.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,059,691,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

