JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,450.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,358.79.

GOOGL opened at $2,865.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,990.23 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,823.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,818.96.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

