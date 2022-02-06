JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in JOYY were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in JOYY by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 5.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JOYY by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JOYY by 19.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ YY opened at $48.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.32. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.13%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

