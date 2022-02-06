Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lifted by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JNJ opened at $171.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $451.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.