Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Velanne Asset Management Ltd

Velanne Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,308 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 5.5% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,374,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,608,000 after purchasing an additional 74,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.63 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $451.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.