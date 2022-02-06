Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Velanne Asset Management Ltd

Velanne Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,308 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 5.5% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,374,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,608,000 after purchasing an additional 74,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.63 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $451.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
