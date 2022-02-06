JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 4.2%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price was up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $41.71. Approximately 10,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,370,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 585.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 421.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

