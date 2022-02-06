JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on FROG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of JFrog by 100.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 964.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG opened at $25.41 on Friday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 0.58.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

