Jetstream Capital LLC Sells 209,000 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Jetstream Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 209,000 shares during the quarter. CarParts.com accounts for about 2.3% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jetstream Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of CarParts.com worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 349,146 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a P/E ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 2.56. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

