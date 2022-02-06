Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $450.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.14% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK stock opened at $303.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $289.23 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,317,000 after buying an additional 55,137 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,975,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.