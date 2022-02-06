Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Anglo American plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Anglo American in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $3.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.12) to GBX 3,700 ($49.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.99) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,208.67.

Anglo American stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

