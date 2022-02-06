Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 30 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABBN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

