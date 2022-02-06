JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)’s share price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 19,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 4,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JDSPY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 265 ($3.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,150 ($15.46) to GBX 240 ($3.23) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 270 ($3.63) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

