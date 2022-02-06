Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Shares Up 0.8%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.94 and last traded at $55.64. 26,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 26,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.25.

