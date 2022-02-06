Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Shares Up 0.8%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.94 and last traded at $55.64. 26,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 26,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.18.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.25.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.