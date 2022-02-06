James Robert Anderson Sells 2,770 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $159,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $3,876,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, James Robert Anderson sold 21,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $1,737,881.55.

On Sunday, November 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $246,967.70.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.52, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.