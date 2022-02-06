Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives GBX 290.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 290.83 ($3.91).

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($3.09) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.37) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.44) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.63) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.