Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives GBX 290.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 290.83 ($3.91).

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($3.09) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.37) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.44) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.63) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.