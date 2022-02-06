Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $278,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,894 shares of company stock valued at $9,001,479. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

