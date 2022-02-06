ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $412.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 410 ($5.51) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

ITM Power stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,549. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

