Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $143.08 million, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 125,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

