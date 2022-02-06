Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.53. 423,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,464. Italk has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Italk will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Italk during the second quarter valued at $72,223,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Italk during the second quarter valued at $30,636,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Italk during the third quarter valued at $7,301,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Italk during the third quarter valued at $5,907,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Italk by 4,312.8% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,708,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,579 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

