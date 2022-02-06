iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of IGM opened at $391.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.83. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $338.18 and a 52-week high of $453.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

