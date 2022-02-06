iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.32 and last traded at $64.75. 746,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 962% from the average session volume of 70,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.20.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.