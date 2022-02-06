iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1,447.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,515,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418,004 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $77,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.61 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

