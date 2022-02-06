iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $111.33

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $111.33 and last traded at $111.37, with a volume of 39648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

