Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.30

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 3056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 49,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.