Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.30

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 3056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM)
