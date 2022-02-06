Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 130.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

RSP opened at $155.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $132.00 and a one year high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

